Relatively Cold Weather Forecast Until Saturday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 21 (Petra) -- Wednesday's temperatures in Amman and surrounding regions are forecast to rise, bringing relatively cold weather to most regions. However, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience warmer conditions.Some low-altitude clouds will be visible, accompanied by light southwesterly to southeasterly winds.According to the latest report from the Jordan Meteorological Department, the weather on Thursday will be predominantly sunny and relatively cold across most areas. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will enjoy relatively warm conditions.Moderate southeasterly winds are expected, gradually shifting to northwesterly in the evening.Friday will witness a slight temperature increase, maintaining similar relatively cold weather in most regions. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience relatively warm conditions. Clouds at higher altitudes will be visible, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.On Saturday, a slight temperature drop is anticipated, but similar weather conditions will persist, with northwesterly moderate winds, occasionally becoming active. Dust may be raised, particularly in the southern parts of the Kingdom.Today's peak temperatures will be between 14 and 17 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 4C or even 3C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 25C and lows of 14C.