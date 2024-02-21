Ooredoo Qatar Partners With Google Cloud

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar yesterday announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to transform its data analytics and AI capabilities.

This collaboration is part of Ooredoo Data Transformation Journey which will start with modernizing Ooredoo Qatar's data's architecture and infrastructure and position it to deliver unprecedented levels of customer service.

By harnessing Google Cloud's advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and Smart Analytics, Ooredoo Qatar will gain deeper insights into customer needs and preferences. This intelligence will also drive improvements in network performance optimisation, personalized offerings, and proactive customer support. Ooredoo Qatar opted for Google Cloud environment to fuel innovation and collaboration while using cutting edge cloud technology.

“We are excited to partner with Google Cloud to accelerate our data transformation journey,” said Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad Al Thani, CEO of Ooredoo Qatar.

“This collaboration underscores our customer-centric focus. By leveraging Google Cloud's expertise in AI and data analytics, we will elevate customer experiences and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

Key highlights of the Ooredoo Qatar and Google Cloud partnership include, enhanced customer service. AI-powered data analytics will assist Ooredoo Qatar in offering intelligent products and services to their subscribers, enabling efficient and personalised customer interactions around the clock.

AI-powered data analytics will support proactive network management, ensuring the quality and reliability of Ooredoo Qatar's services. Agile Innovation: The flexibility and scalability of Google Cloud's infrastructure will enable Ooredoo Qatar to rapidly develop and deploy new customer-focused services and solutions.

“We are delighted to support Ooredoo Qatar in their quest to push the boundaries of innovation and provide world-class customer service,” said Ghassan Kosta, Regional General Manager at Google Cloud.“Google Cloud's technology will be instrumental in empowering Ooredoo Qatar to personalise offerings, optimise operations, and ultimately strengthen customer relationships.”