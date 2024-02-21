Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Invitation To Presentation Of Results For Q4 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will present its results for Q4 2023 on 28 February 2024 at Continental Hotel, Stortingsgata 24/26 in Oslo at 08:00 CET. The presentation will be held in Norwegian followed by a Q&A session. Delicious seafood will be served from 07:45 CET. You may alternatively follow the Norwegian presentation and submit questions through a live broadcast available on .
The quarterly report and presentation will be published at 06:30 CET.
A recording of the presentation in English will be available from 12:00 CET on .
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
MENAFN21022024004107003653ID1107878034
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.