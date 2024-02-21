Driving Into The Future: Solar Vehicle Market Poised For Strong Growth By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Solar Vehicle Market

Increase in concerns regarding environment pollution and growth in demand for energy-efficient solutions fuel the growth of the global solar vehicle market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global Solar Vehicle Market is expected to generate $329.5 million in 2023, and is estimated to generate $4.08 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 43.3% during the forecast period, 2023–2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, market size & estimations, key segments, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is expected to contribute to nearly three-fifths of the total share of the market in 2023, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to the advent of electric and hybrid vehicles that have a self-charging concept. However, the commercial vehicle segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 45.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Vehicles equipped with solar panels are designed to charge battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), which require electric energy for the propulsion of the vehicles. This increased application of solar panels has supplemented the demand for solar car market across the globe. In addition, with the introduction of powerful batteries for vehicles, the need for solar cars has increased to a larger extent, which also supplements the solar vehicle market size across the globe.

Current trend toward the growth of electric vehicles, which have better efficiency as compared to other vehicles has increased the demand for solar cars equipped with efficient solar panels. This increase in demand has enabled the vehicle manufacturers to develop solar cars, which supplements the solar vehicle market trend.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America would account for the highest market share in terms of revenue, generating more than two-fifths of the global market in 2023, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to R&D activities and increase in investments by manufacturers for developing and offering emission free vehicles . However, Europe is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 46.3% from 2023 to 2030, owing to supportive government regulations for using low emission vehicles and manufacturing of electric vehicles by European manufacturers.

Prominent Market Players

Hanergy Thin Film Power Group, Volkswagen AG, Alke, Solar Electric Vehicle Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Lightyear, Ford, Hyundai Motor Company, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sono Motors

Rise in concerns regarding environment pollution and increase in demand related to energy-efficient solutions that can be used as alternative to fuels propel the growth of the global solar vehicle market. However, lowered operational frequency and expensive nature of integration of technology restrain the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and ongoing research initiatives in far-field wireless charging technologies offer new pathways in coming years.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By electric vehicle type, the hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) is expected to generate the highest revenue in 2023.

Depending on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is expected to be the highest revenue contributor in 2023.

Region wise, North America is expected to contribute the highest market revenue in 2023, followed by Europe, LAMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period .

