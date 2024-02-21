Music Launch Of Sada Ronger Prithibi & Book Launch Of Dr. Sohini Sastri Held At Glook, Kolkata

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 20th February, 2024: Sada Ronger Prithibi by Raajhorshee De is a film based on widow trafficking in India, the film will celebrate Kashi, still a chosen abode for many widows in India, in a unique way through its thriller story. The Cast and Crew of Sada Ronger Prithibi launched their music which was followed by the Book Launch of Dr. Sohini Sastri at Glook, Kolkata.



Sada Ronger Prithibi explores the colourless world of widows in Varanasi whose lives are bleached like their white sarees. But the pristine exterior hides the devious machinations of criminal masterminds who are out to exploit these unfortunate women. Things get complicated when a young police officer come to investigate the shelter but little does she knows about the dangers that await her as she disguises herself as one of the inmates of the shelter in order to unearth the truth. Will she be able to overcome the political pressures and other threats in her attempt to fight the evil lurking unseen?



Presented by Adarsh Telemedia and Amit Agarwal and Produced by Sushant Sengupta, Shrravonii Pal, Raajhorshee De, this film has 19 top actors from Bengal. The story will highlight the plights of the widows, the crime committed against them and the age-old customs that bind them to a restrictive lifestyle.



This film has a stellar star cast and crew: Srabanti Chatterjee, Sauraseni Maitra, Arindam Sil, Rwitobrata Mukherjee, Sneha Chatterjee, Mallika Banerjee, Devlina Kumar, Ananya Banerjee, Richa Sharma, Sohini Guharoy, Deboshree Ganguly, Oindrilla Bose, Arunava Dery, Ishaan Mazumdar, Monalisha Banerjee, Anuradha Choudhrury and guest Appearance by: Subhrajit Mitra. The Music is composed by Ashu Chakraborty. The film is all set to release at the theatres on 23rd February, 2024.

