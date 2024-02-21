Uzbekistan To Launch Ipak Yuli Free Economic Zone

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 21. Uzbekistan
will launch Ipak Yuli free economic zone (FEZ) in Andijan district,
Trend reports.
According to a decree by Uzbekistan's president Shavkat
Mirziyoyev, the FEZ will be established on 218.18 hectares of
land.
Ipak Yuli will focus on attracting local and foreign
investments, as well as producing goods in demand abroad and
import-substituting products.
The FEZ is expected to attract foreign investments worth $3
billion by the end of next year. The annual output of industrial
products is projected at more than 20.1 trillion soums ($1.6
billion).
The FEZ is also tasked to supply goods abroad for $580.7 million
a year. It is expected that the state budget will be replenished by
1.2 trillion soums ($97.2 million) annually due to tax revenues of
Ipak Yuli.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan will increase the territory of Namangan
FEZ by 70 hectares.
For this purpose, Uzbekistan will join the vacant land plots in
Turakurgan district.
A resolution of the President of Uzbekistan, "On measures to
expand the territory of the Namangan free economic zone," has been
adopted on this matter.
