Resistance Movement Calls To Boycott 'Presidential Elections' Of Occupants In TOT

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The resistance movement calls for ignoring and boycotting the fake presidential elections of the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The 'Yellow Ribbon' resistance movement announced this on Telegram , publishing a corresponding appeal, Ukrinform reported.

"From March 15 to 17, the occupiers plan to hold fake presidential elections in the TOT of Ukraine. They know that the turnout will be as low as possible, so the Rashists are preparing a portion of repression of the local population to force them to vote," the statement said

Ukrainian Armed Forces hit' radar station in Crimea

It is noted that the resistance movement calls for ignoring these fake elections in the TOT of Ukraine.

'Yellow Ribbon' has created 'Boycott', where everyone living under occupation can learn about effective and safe methods of ignoring the elections.