Microsoft Expands Its Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure In Spain

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The American software corporation Microsoft will expand its
artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure in Spain,
investing $2.1 billion over the next two years, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
The president of the company, Brad Smith, announced this on the
social network.
"Our investments go beyond just building data centers. This is
proof of Spain's 37-year commitment to its security, development
and digital transformation of its government, business and people,"
he said.
Earlier, Microsoft invested 3.2 billion euros ($3.45 million) in
artificial intelligence in Germany.
