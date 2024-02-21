               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Microsoft Expands Its Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure In Spain


2/21/2024 12:10:10 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The American software corporation Microsoft will expand its artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure in Spain, investing $2.1 billion over the next two years, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The president of the company, Brad Smith, announced this on the social network.

"Our investments go beyond just building data centers. This is proof of Spain's 37-year commitment to its security, development and digital transformation of its government, business and people," he said.

Earlier, Microsoft invested 3.2 billion euros ($3.45 million) in artificial intelligence in Germany.

