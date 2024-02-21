Western Law Enforcement Agencies Have Eliminated Lock Bit Hacker Group

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States and several other law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation during which they eliminated the LockBit hacker group, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

A notice was posted on the group's website stating that it is under the control of law enforcement agencies.

An FBI representative told that as a result of the operation, which involved 11 countries, 11 thousand domain names used by the group to distribute malware were seized. The purpose of the operation, which has been carried out over the past few days, was to destroy the LockBit infrastructure.

According to the US Department of Justice, more than 1,400 cyber attacks have been carried out with the participation of LockBit in the United States and around the world. The hackers demanded a total of more than $100 million from their victims, receiving at least tens of millions of dollars in bitcoins.