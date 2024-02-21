UN Allocates US$100M To Boost Poorly Funded Humanitarian Crises

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) USA / SWITZERLAND – Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths has released US$100 million from the UN's Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support underfunded humanitarian emergencies in seven countries in Africa, the Americas and the Middle East. The crises in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Sudan and Syria top the list, receiving $20 million each.

The new allocation is among the smallest in recent years for the world's least-financed crises. This reflects the reduced funding that CERF received in 2023, its lowest since 2018, and the dire reality that donor funding is failing to keep up with soaring humanitarian needs.

In 2023, to support 250 million people affected by conflicts, natural disasters, diseases and other crises, global funding requirements surged to $56.7 billion – a record high. But less than 40 per cent of that funding was received, leaving the most vulnerable people to bear the brunt.

“The new emergency infusion of funds will help sustain life-saving humanitarian support to people facing the world's worst crises. It is a reminder of CERF's crucial role at a time of immense needs and chronic underfunding of humanitarian appeals,” said Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths.“Yet with donations at their lowest level in recent years, CERF's life-saving impact is itself facing a serious challenge. It's now more critical than ever that Member States provide full and timely funding to CERF.”

With humanitarian needs expected to continue to soar in 2024, this latest CERF allocation is critical to scale up assistance for and spur further donor support for some of the world's most protracted and neglected crises. The new funding will also bolster partnerships with local organizations and enhance accountability.

The funds will address large-scale displacement caused by the ongoing conflict in Sudan ($20 million), while in DRC ($20 million) they will help people affected by continued fighting in the east. In Syria ($20 million), the resources will help people affected by fighting, and the funding in Chad ($15 million) will support refugees and others. Funding will also go to Niger ($10 million), Lebanon ($9 million) and Honduras ($6 million).

CERF releases resources for underfunded emergencies twice a year. The previous allocation took place in September 2023, with $125 million earmarked for underfunded humanitarian operations in Afghanistan , Bangladesh, Burkina Faso , Cameroon , the Central African Republic, Haiti Malawi, Mali, Mozambique , Myanmar , the Occupied Palestinian Territory , Uganda, Venezuela and Yemen.

