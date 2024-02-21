China’S Growing Appetite For Brazilian Coffee

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China has emerged as an important importer of Brazilian coffee, ranking 6th as of January. This development is notable, as China accounts for just 4% of Brazil' coffee exports.



The surge in imports, starting in the latter half of 2023 due to shifts from Ethiopian coffee, marks China as an emerging significant coffee market.



China's coffee market dynamics include transitioning to a net importer since 10/11 and low per capita consumption (0/year). This is much lower than the global average of 1.3kg.



China's market dynamics are bolstered by its focus on Arabica coffee production and an even split in demand between roasted, ground, and instant coffee.



The potential for China to increase its share of global coffee demand hinges on continuing its +12% annual growth in per capita consumption.







Despite this potential, cultural preferences for tea pose a challenge to coffee consumption growth.



Yet, the recent shift in China's coffee importation, particularly from Brazil, underscores significant market dynamics.









China's rising coffee imports, diversifying sources like Ethiopia, depict the evolving global coffee trade landscape.

















China's status as a net importer and low per capita consumption pose challenges and opportunities for global coffee markets.









Balanced production-consumption trends until 12/13 cycle highlight China's pivotal shift with burgeoning coffee demand.

China's Growing Influence in the Global Coffee Market

China's Arabica coffee production nears 2 million bags, fueling growth potential with rising per capita consumption.



If China maintains its impressive growth rate, it could become the 5th largest global consumer of coffee.



This prospect places China on the path to significantly influencing the global coffee market, despite the longstanding cultural dominance of tea.









Reflects China's changing tastes and Brazil's key role as coffee exporter, adapting to global demand shifts.









In conclusion, China's increasing interest in Brazilian coffee, marked by a notable uptick in imports, reflects broader trends in global coffee consumption and trade.



China's rising coffee market influences Brazil's coffee trade, shaped by cultural preferences, consumption habits, and global trade dynamics.

