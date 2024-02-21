Brazil’S Beef Exports Flourish, Yet Eyes Set On Japan And South Korea

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's beef exports surged in 2023, rising by 8.15% compared to the previous year, as reported by ABRAFRIGO.









This positive trend extended into 2024, with a 28% jump in exports in January compared to the same month in 2023.









Despite milestones, revenue decline stems from lower prices in major importing nations, notably China, a significant contributor in 2023.









Brazil, a key player in the global beef market, has successfully accessed markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Russia.



Yet, it now seeks to expand into demanding Asian markets, specifically South Korea and Japan.







These nations are known for their strict quality standards, particularly South Korea 's requirement for beef from regions free of foot-and-mouth disease without vaccination.



South Korean delegation visit to Brazilian states signals MAPA-led negotiations progress, hinting at future market access.



Gaining entry into the Japanese and South Korean markets is crucial for enhancing Brazil 's reputation for beef quality.



These markets offer not only potential for high-volume sales but also serve as endorsements of Brazilian beef's premium quality.









Brazil aims to diversify exports amid China's challenges, focusing on sustainability and health standards in new markets.









Moreover, Brazil's live cattle exports are on the rise, with the country poised to become one of the top global exporters.



Middle Eastern markets (Vietnam, Turkey, Egypt, Iraq) favor live cattle, shaping Brazil's export strategy based on cultural preferences.









Brazil's pivot to Japan and South Korea, coupled with live cattle export boosts, underscores its beef export diversification strategy.

















Brazil's strategic moves navigate global challenges, showcasing adaptive strategies in the dynamic beef market for economic gains.









