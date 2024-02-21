Launching The First Battery Swap System In Latin America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the latter half of this year, Chile and Colombia are set to debut Latin America's inaugural battery swap system.



This marks a significant leap towards enhancing micro-mobility for consumers and B2B couriers, including electric bikes and mopeds.





















Battery swap systems offer a quick and efficient solution for electric vehicle users to exchange their depleted batteries for fully charged ones.



This significantly reduces charging wait times and enhances the convenience of using electric mobility solutions.



This move not only introduces a network for swapping batteries but also brings smart scooters to the market.

























Horace Luke, founder and CEO of Gogoro , highlights the importance of providing delivery service drivers with smart, sustainable electric vehicles in urban settings.









However, this innovative project is a collaboration between Copec, a leading energy company based in Chile, and Gogoro, a global pioneer in battery swapping technology.



The network will be established in Santiago, Chile , extending to include stations in Bogotá, Colombia, with Copec's subsidiary Terpel spearheading the installation in Colombia.



Copec's CEO, Arturo Natho, is excited about entering the electric mobility space, expanding sustainable options to a wider audience.



Global Reach of Battery Exchange Systems









Gogoro's battery swapping relies on an open, interoperable platform with cloud services for real-time monitoring of scooters and batteries.



In addition, this system ensures customer safety and reliability through automatic diagnostics.



In Taiwan, Gogoro serves 600k users, swaps 1.3M smart batteries across 12k+ stations in 2.5k+ locations.









The company reports over 450,000 daily battery swaps, amounting to more than 535 million swaps since its inception in 2015.









Expanding into Chile and Colombia marks a significant step in promoting electric mobility and sustainability in Latin America.



In short, it reflects a trend of growing environmental consciousness and transportation innovation.









