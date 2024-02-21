Wheat Prices Surge In Chicago Amid Short-Covering And Potential Sanctions On Russia

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday, Chicago's wheat futures experienced a notable rise of approximately 4%, recovering from recent lows.



This uptick was largely fueled by short-covering, spurred by a depreciating dollar, and influenced by geopolitical anxieties.



Specifically, traders were reacting to potential new U.S. sanctions against Russia, the top global wheat exporter, adding a layer of complexity to the market dynamics.



March wheat contract rose 22.25 cents to $5.8275 per bushel; May contract climbed 20.25 cents to $5.792.



The significant net short position held by commodity funds in CBOT wheat futures highlighted the market's vulnerability to such rapid corrections.















Anticipation of U.S. sanctions on Russia , based on Biden's remarks on Navalny and Ukraine, significantly impacted market sentiment.









This geopolitical factor, combined with market strategies like short-covering and the search for bargains, underscored the day's trading activities.



Corn futures also benefited, ending the day on a positive note due to similar trading strategies.



The March corn contract improved by 2.50 cents to $4.1875, rebounding from its lowest since December 2020.



This movement in the commodities market underscores the intricate connection between geopolitical events, currency fluctuations, and commodity trading.



Traders and investors remain attentive to these global developments, ready to adjust their strategies in response to emerging trends and uncertainties.

