Oil Prices Dip On China Demand Worries

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oil futures dipped as US markets reopened after a holiday weekend, with investors eyeing China's economy closely.









China's central bank's interest rate cut to stimulate growth raised concerns about oil demand, overshadowing Red Sea supply risks.









West Texas Intermediate (WTI ) for April delivery fell 1.28% to $78.18 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Brent crude for April also declined, down 1.46% to $82.34 a barrel on the International Commodity Exchange.



This rate cut by the People's Bank of China (PBoC), following the Lunar New Year, suggests challenges in revitalizing economic activity.













According to OPEC and the IEA, China's expected demand in 2024, as highlighted by Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital, impacts oil prices.









Additionally, market reactions were noted to Israel's ultimatum to Hamas over Gaza hostages, indicating geopolitical tensions also influence oil markets.



Supply-side news that Russia trimmed its oil exports by about 307,000 barrels per day in January further complicates the global oil supply landscape.



US proposal to permit year-round E15 gasoline sales, delayed until post-election, aims to prevent price surges and supply issues.



China's economic strategies and global geopolitics significantly influence oil market trends, with investor sentiment reacting to demand and supply changes.

