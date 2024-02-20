Electric Battery Market Growth, Competitive Analysis, Prospects, And Top Key Players: Enersysl, Panasonic Corporation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electric Battery Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the world shifts towards sustainable energy solutions, the demand for efficient and reliable battery technology surges. From powering electric vehicles to storing renewable energy, the Electric Battery market is at the forefront of driving progress towards a greener future.

An electric battery, also known as a secondary cell, gatherer or storage battery, which is an electrochemical device that converts chemical energy into electrical energy. These batteries comprise of an electrolyte, anode and cathode which generates a current through an electrochemical reaction. They are available in a different shapes and sizes varying from button-sized cells to industrial megawatt systems. Electric batteries have gained huge popularity as they are an ecological and suitable replacement of non-rechargeable batteries, and provide long-term cost-benefits and improved longevity. As consumers have been choosing portable devices, such as mobile phones, laptops, cordless power tools and others, the need for electric battery batteries has grown substantially over the years.

The industrial electric battery market is expected to register rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to a constant need of reliable power in the industries. Reduction lithium-ion battery prices, rising demand from data centers and the telecommunication sector, and growing renewable energy integration across the world are some of the major factors driving the market. Among the various types of industrial battery technologies, lithium-ion battery (LIB) is expected to witness significant growth in the electric battery market over the forecast period, primarily due to its favorable capacity-to-weight ratio. Other factors propelling the LIB adoption include its characteristics, like better performance, higher energy density, and decreasing price.

The demand for smartphones and other mobile devices is growing worldwide, encouraging the growth of the market. The increasing use of electric batteries in varied industries such as aerospace and defense, healthcare, and electronics has speeded up the electric battery market growth. Flaring disposable incomes in developing nations, rising living standards, and increasing environmental concerns nurtures the electric battery market growth. The demand for electric battery for electric vehicles has grown significantly over the years because of increasing prices of gasoline all around the world, resultant in increased adoption of electric batteries. The exponential increase in the prices of gasoline and diesel because of the depleting fossil fuel reserves has bucked up consumers to switch to battery electric vehicles, thereby supporting market growth.

Report Highlights:

By Capacity

. 150 - 1000 mAh

. 1300 - 2700 mAh

. 3000 - 4000 mAh

. 4000 - 6000 mAh

. 6000 - 10000 mAh

. More than 10000 mAh

By Battery Type

. Lead acid

. Lithium Ion

.Nickel Metal Hydride

. Nickel Cadmium

By Application

. Portable

. Automotive

. ndustrial

Competitive Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is one of the largest battery management system market, and it is estimated to witness the one of the fastest revenue growth in the years to come. Moreover, China has the largest fleet of electric two- and three-wheelers and buses in the world. Therefore, under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles scheme, the Indian government is also invested in the development of the same, which will ultimately result in the increase of electric battery demand. The rising demand of batteries from industries such as healthcare, automotive, electronics, and defense among others, coupled with growing acceptance of green technology and electric vehicles will provoke the electric battery market growth in the region.

The Electric Battery Industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Key Findings of the Study:

. This study presents the analytical depiction of the electric battery market industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the electric battery market share.

. The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the electric battery market growth scenario.

. Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

. The report provides a detailed electric battery market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years

Key Market Players:

. Ultralife Corporation

. East Penn Manufacturing

. Enfucell Oy

. Johnson Controls

. Apple Inc.

. SAMSUNG SDI

. EnerSysl

. Saft

. Panasonic Corporation

. Exide Technologies

. Cryopak

. LG Chem

. NEC Energy Solutions Inc.

. Blue Spark Technology

. STMicroelectronics N.V.

