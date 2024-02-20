(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) NACIFIC Announce Debut ATEEZ Special Collaboration Product Launch



SEOUL, S.KOREA, Feb 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - NACIFIC, a k-beauty cosmetic brand famous for natural components, has announced the first collaboration products with brand ambassador ATEEZ are to be released on February 20th.







In celebration of selecting ATEEZ as brand ambassadors, the collaboration offers two group member individualized series: a set of eight hand cream and eight lip tints. Reflecting the unique personalities of the eight ATEEZ members, the packaging captures an array of moods. Additionally, the event has a special feature of incorporating the members' signatures and handwriting, enhancing the uniqueness of the collaboration.

The 'Vegan Hand Butter' contains natural moisturizing ingredients such as shea butter and allantoin, providing a moist and soft texture upon application. Additionally, functioning as a perfumed hand cream, it offers a subtly pleasant scent that lingers for an extended period, serving as an alternative to perfume. Moreover, the ATEEZ Special Edition, comprising eight fragrance names inspired by the members' birth flowers, adds significance to the collaboration.

The 'Shine Mood Slick' tint, formulated with a water-based texture rich in moisture, has garnered positive feedback since its launch due to its light and moist feel upon application. In the 'Shine Mood Slick' Special Edition as well, the colors are inspired by the moods of the ATEEZ members.

A NACIFIC representative stated, "We are launching collaborative products to celebrate the appointment of ATEEZ as our brand ambassadors," adding, "We plan to continue various marketing activities with ATEEZ in the future."

Meanwhile, NACIFIC will host an event marking its first collaboration with ATEEZ starting from February 20th at 11:00AM(KST). Customers who purchase a set of collaboration products can choose to receive either a set of eight ATEEZ ID photos or one ATEEZ 4-cut photos or get both sets with purchasing tint and hand cream collaboration sets.



Search NACIFIC official shops on Shopee (Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia), Lazada (Malaysia, Singapore), Amazon (US, German, France, Italy, Japan), Ebay (US, Brunei, France, Chile, Colombia), Walmart (US), Joom (CIS, Europe), Qoo10 (Japan), Rakuten (Japan), HKTVmall (Hong Kong), Tmall (China), Allegro (Poland) etc.

