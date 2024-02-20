THIS City Imposes Fine Of ₹10,000 For Blocking Emergency Vehicles In Traffic. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Gurugram police have announced a fine of ₹10,000 for people not allowing emergency vehicles like fire trucks and ambulances to pass through amid heavy traffic jams in the city. DCP (traffic) Virender Vij said a zonal officer of Gurugram traffic police will also make video recordings of the incident who do not give way to vehicles of emergency services such as ambulances and the fire brigade will get online challans without any delay, the DCP said. The challans will be issued with the video recording of the incident, he said.“Challaning amount for the offense is ₹10, 000 under Section 194E of the Motor Vehicle Act. This will help in saving those on the way to different hospitals in ambulances in serious condition,” Vij said as quoted by PTI.

\"Gurugram traffic police is already providing green corridors for ambulances carrying organs meant for transplant to different hospitals and helping to save the lives of serious patients,\" DCP Vij added.

On the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, the traffic police have also strengthened their hold over the enforcement of traffic laws.

Commercial vehicles using the first two right lanes of the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway from the Kherki Daula toll to the Sirhaul border will be fined ₹500, according to police statements from December of last year. If there is a second infraction of the rules, there will be a fine of ₹1,500 disseminate information about the new regulations put into place on the expressway, DCP (traffic) Virender Vij also presided over a meeting with senior officials. According to him, transporters were told to remind drivers to abide by the traffic laws and not to use the first two lanes.

(With PTI inputs)

