Delhi Chalo March: ' ₹2 Lakh Crore Is Not A Huge Amount', Farmer Leader Sarwan Singh Urges Govt To Remove Barriers

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi Chalo march today: Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come forward to accept their demands and the farmers should be allowed to march towards Delhi said,“An amount of ₹1.5-2 lakh crore is not a huge amount...We should be allowed to remove these barriers and march towards Delhi.”“We tried our best from our side. We attended the meetings, every point was discussed and now the decision has to be taken by the central government. We will remain peaceful,\" Pandher added.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said protesting farmers, who have been camping at two border points between Punjab and Haryana after they were stopped by security personnel, will peacefully march towards Delhi.\"Our intention is not to disturb peace, \"Dallewal said ahead of the farmers' plan to march towards the national capital also condemned the Centre for setting up multi-layered barricades at the border points between Punjab and Haryana to prevent them from heading towards Delhi.\"It is our request that we want to go to Delhi peacefully. The government should itself remove the barricades and give us the permission to march towards Delhi and make arrangements for our sitting in Delhi,\" Dallewal told reporters at the Shambhu border point Read | Live updates on farmers Delhi Chalo march todayThe farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana will resume their \"Delhi Chalo\" march on Wednesday after they rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years of farmers, who began their march to Delhi on February 13, were stopped at the Haryana border itself, where they clashed with security personnel. The farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since then Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the \"Delhi Chalo\" march to press the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee on the MSP for crops and farm loan waiver.

(With inputs from agencies)

