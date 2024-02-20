Kerala News LIVE: Mother, Son Died After Being Hit By A Train In Palakkad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8:48 am: Final decision regarding CPM candidate for Lok Sabha Elections to be held today

The final decision regarding the CPM candidates for the Lok Sabha elections will be taken today. The state committee, which will meet in the afternoon, will also discuss the candidate proposals prepared by the district secretariat.



8:26 am: Man who kills wife by setting ablaze died in Cherthala



A man who killed his wife by setting her on fire died in Cherthala last day. Shyam G. Chandran was accused of killing his wife by pouring petrol and setting her on fire. Shyam also suffered 70 percent burns during the incident and was being treated in the intensive care unit of the hospital. Both of his kidneys had stopped working last afternoon and he later died in the night.

Mother, son died after being hit by a train in Palakkad

A mother and son died after being hit by a train in Palakkad. The mother and younger brother of Babu, who got stuck in the Kurumbachi mountain and were later rescued by the rescue mission, died after being hit by a train. Rasheeda (46) and her son Shaji (23), a native of Malampuzha, died. The incident happened around 11 pm last night. The police have concluded that their death was a suicide.

