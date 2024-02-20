(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 February 2024 - Etiqa Insurance Singapore, a leading general and life insurer, today announced its continued sponsorship of the 2024 National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) Fair from 1 to 3 March as its Official Travel Insurance Partner. This third consecutive year of partnership with NATAS underscores Etiqa Insurance Singapore's steadfast commitment to protecting all Singaporeans for travel needs.





Etiqa Insurance Singapore returns as the Official NATAS Sponsor and Travel Partner for 2024

To celebrate Etiqa Insurance Singapore's 10th Anniversary, Etiqa will be offering a series of exciting activities and campaigns throughout the year. Visitors to Etiqa's booth at 4H35 at Expo Hall 4 and 5A can enjoy up to 35% off their travel insurance policies, free gifts with every purchase, and also stand to win 2 Apple iPhones worth $3,600!



"Etiqa Insurance Singapore is delighted to announce its return as the official travel insurer for NATAS Travel 2024. Our extensive range of travel insurance plans are designed to safeguard Singaporeans' holidays, providing travellers with the confidence they need to explore the world. With the right protection, Singaporeans can look forward to a seamless travel experience, accompanied by the assurance and peace of mind they deserve," stated Raymond Ong, CEO of Etiqa Insurance Singapore.



Drop by booth 4H35 to find out more about Etiqa's travel insurance plans, tailored for both individual and family vacations. NATAS Travel 2024 will be open from 1 March to 3 March between 10 am to 9.30 pm. Admission is free.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. (Etiqa Insurance Singapore) Protecting customers since 1961, Etiqa Insurance Singapore is a licensed life and general insurance company regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and governed by the Insurance Act. The local insurer is the Singapore operating entity of Etiqa Insurance Group – a leading insurance and takaful business in ASEAN offering life and general insurance and family and general takaful products through its agents, branches, offices, and bancassurance network in the region. Etiqa is rated 'A' by credit rating agency Fitch for the group's 'Favorable' business profile and 'Very Strong' capitalisation.



Etiqa is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint venture company that combines local market knowledge with international insurance expertise. The company is 69% owned by Maybank, the fourth largest banking group in Southeast Asia, and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance group with footprints across 16 countries and a heritage that spans over 190 years.

