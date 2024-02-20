Continental Towers El Salvador Clarifies ‘Complete Separation’ From Past Employee And Individuals Facing Arrest Warrants

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In response to media reports this week of arrest warrants related to alleged unlawful conduct by a network of individuals in El Salvador and the region, the leadership of Continental Towers El Salvador is issuing the following statement to declare its position.

“Continental Towers El Salvador reiterates previously published public notices that the individual in question, Jorge Alberto Gaitán Castro, was removed from his role overseeing the group's regional tower companies in October 2021 and was completely separated from the company,” said Antonieta Granillo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Continental Towers El Salvador,“Continental Towers El Salvador has had no involvement and no knowledge of the alleged private business activities of Gaitán Castro, Jorge Leonel Gaitán Paredes, or the other individuals involved in alleged conduct in question.”

Ms. Granillo continued:“Our company has always operated in full compliance of local and international law, including the duty to report irregularities to the authorities. Continental Towers El Salvador emphatically rejects any association with or knowledge of the alleged conduct of Gaitán Castro, Gaitán Paredes, or the other individuals under investigation.”

According to news outlet Ultima Hora on February 9th, arrest warrants have been issued against Gaitán Castro and Gaitán Paredes by the country's Attorney General in connection with a criminal investigation involving high profile figures.

Operating since 2007, Continental Towers El Salvador is a leading provider of integrated telecommunications tower solutions.

