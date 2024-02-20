Cobre Panamá Launches Mine Tour Program To Counter Misinformation

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)





Amid the paralysis of the exploration, and extraction activities of the Cobre Panamá mine, after the Supreme Court of Justice declared the contract between the Minera Panamá company and the Government unconstitutional, the company announced a visitor and citizen participation program to give people access to the facilities.

“These visits will allow Panamanian society to learn first-hand what is happening at the mine site,” said Maru Gálvez, a spokesperson for Cobre Panamá.

He said that this program arises from an opinion study recently carried out by the Gallup company, in which nearly half of those interviewed (49%) expressed interest in visiting the mine if given the opportunity, motivated by knowing the facilities and, mainly, due to the desire to verify the veracity of the information they are receiving through social networks and negative news.

“We want to deny the misinformation that has been generated around the operation of the mine. We have always been characterized by our responsible management and we are sure that those who have the opportunity to participate will be able to perceive first-hand the commitment and seriousness with which we carry out our activities,” he said.

The visit will last between 7 to 8 hours and will allow free access for groups of 15 to 20 people over 18 years of age, after registration and approval.

The tour includes a tour of the facilities of the Cobre Panamá project, specifically Tajo Botija, which is the open-air excavation area, the process plant, the tailings management facility, and the port of Punta Rincón. In addition to the power plant.