CGM plans to double its dividend

Koblenz. The general partner of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM) intends to sustainably increase the dividend to a higher level, and will therefore propose a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share to the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2023. Based on the 52.2 million shares currently entitled to a dividend payment, the planned total payout would double to EUR 52.2 million (previous year: EUR 26.1 million). Based on the year-end closing price for 2023 (Xetra closing price on December 29, 2023: EUR 37.90), this proposal corresponds to a dividend yield of 2.6 percent. "The resilience of our business model and the improved free cash flow profile enable us to sustainably increase the dividend level for our shareholders while at the same time continuing to invest into future growth", comments Michael Rauch, CEO of CompuGroup Medical. The preliminary figures for the financial year 2023 and the guidance for 2024 were already announced on February 7, 2024. The full annual report will be published on the company's website under the Investor Relations section on March 28, 2024. Based on the final financial results for the financial year, the general partner and the supervisory board will decide on their final dividend proposal to the general meeting.



