Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: FREE )

Feb. 20, 2024

Moore Law PLLC, a law firm focusing on securities litigation

New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed merger is fair to shareholders.

Moore Law may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

If you remain a Whole Earth Brands

Inc.

shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the deal price, you may contact our firm by email at [email protected]

of telephone (212) 709-8425.

WHY IS THERE AN INVESTIGATION ?

On February 13, 2024, Whole Earth Brands

announced that it had agreed to be Acquired by Affiliates of Sababa Holdings FREE, LLC. Under the terms of the deal, Whole Earth Brands shareholders will receive $4.875 per share in an all-cash transaction.

The investigation concerns whether the Whole Earth

Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Discover shareholders in approving the merger.

This includes whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.

Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.



Contact:

Fletcher Moore, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

[email protected]

(212) 709-8245

