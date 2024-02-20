Third Edition Of The Mexico Open At Vidanta, The Top Social And Sporting Event In Latin America, Launches On Feb. 22

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Benjamín Salinas Sada, Vice Chairman of the Board of Grupo Salinas, reaffirmed his commitment to Mexican and Latin American golfers; 16 representatives from the region will participate in this edition

Iván Chávez, Executive Vice President of Grupo Vidanta, highlighted their honor in hosting the event for the third consecutive year



VALLARTA, Mexico, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benjamín Salinas Sada, Vice Chairman of the Board of Grupo Salinas; Iván Chávez, Executive Vice President of Grupo Vidanta; John Norris, Senior Vice President of Tournament Business Affairs at the PGA TOUR; and Fernando Lemmen-Meyer, President of the Mexican Golf Federation, inaugurated the third edition of the Mexico Open at Vidanta. The tournament organized by Grupo Salinas, part of the PGA TOUR, has established itself as the pre-eminent social and sporting event in Mexico and Latin America. It will take place from February 22 to 25 at Vidanta Vallarta, Mexico. In its third edition, the tournament will feature a field of 132 professionals competing for a prize purse that has increased to $8.1 million this year. The winner will receive 500 FedExCup points and an invitation to compete in a select number of PGA TOUR events.

For seven years, Grupo Salinas has been committed to elevating golf in Mexico and Latin America, bringing world-class events to Mexico in collaboration with Vidanta and serving as a gateway for Latin American golfers to compete among the elite in the world of golf, the PGA TOUR. In this edition of the Mexico Open at Vidanta, 16 Latin American players, including eight Mexicans, will participate: Raúl Pereda, Roberto Díaz, Álvaro Ortiz, Sebastián Vázquez, Rodolfo Cazaubón, Santiago de la Fuente, José Antonio Safa, and Omar Morales. Benjamín Salinas expressed his excitement for this third edition of the tournament, stating,“At Grupo Salinas, we take pride in being a platform for Mexican and Latin American golfers to compete with the best in the world. We have examples like Raúl Pereda, who had his first opportunity to play on the PGA TOUR precisely in the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and now he has his card, or Santiago de la Fuente, who just won the LAAC and is a member of our Azteca High-Performance program.”

As hosts of the event, Iván Chávez emphasized, "For Vidanta, it is an honor to host the Mexico Open at Vidanta for the third time. We are excited to know that players and fans come accompanied by their families to enjoy not only the best golf in the world but also world-class entertainment, exceptional gastronomy, and the excellent service offered by the Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta," said Iván Chávez, Executive Vice President of Grupo Vidanta. "I wish everyone an extraordinary golf experience!" he added.

John Norris, from the PGA TOUR, Senior Vice President of Tournament Business, stated,“On behalf of the PGA TOUR, I thank Ricardo, Benjamín, and everyone at Grupo Salinas for their leadership and commitment to growing golf in Mexico and Latin America, and to Daniel and Iván from Grupo Vidanta for hosting us this week... we are thrilled to be back and kick off the third edition of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.”

Finally, the President of the Mexican Golf Federation, Fernando Lemmen-Meyer, emphasized,“We are very proud that our Mexico Open at Vidanta is part of the PGA TOUR calendar for the third consecutive year. Thanks to this partnership with Grupo Salinas and Vidanta, we ensure that our Mexican players have more opportunities to play at the highest level of golf.”

The Mexico Open at Vidanta started its third edition with great enthusiasm and high expectations for attendees to have an experience filled with fun, excellent gastronomy, and outstanding golf. For more information about the Mexico Open at Vidanta and ticket sales, visit and follow the official tournament channels on Facebook: @MexicoOpenGolf, Twitter: @MexicoOpenGolf, and Instagram: @MexicoOpen.

About the Mexico Open at Vidanta

The Mexico Open at Vidanta originates from the Mexican Open Golf Championship, dating back to 1944, and is considered the tournament with the longest tradition in Mexico. The 2024 edition will appear for the third consecutive time on the PGA TOUR calendar as an official FedExCup event, offering 500 points to the winner and a prize purse of $8.1 million. It will be played from February 22 to 25, 2024, at Vidanta Vallarta with a field of 132 players. The champion of the 2023 edition is the American Tony Finau, and from 2022, the Spanish Jon Rahm. The avant-garde of the PGA TOUR will merge with the history of professional golf in Mexico in the form of the Mexico Open at Vidanta, a world-class tournament presented by Grupo Salinas that will attract the attention of the entire world to our country.

About Grupo Salinas

Grupo Salinas ( ) is a group of dynamic, rapidly growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and the development of goods and services that enhance the quality of life; social value, to build social capabilities that contribute to improving community conditions; and environmental value, by reducing the negative impact associated with its business activities. Founded by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas ( ), Grupo Salinas operates as a management and decision development forum for the key leaders of its member companies, including prominent entities such as TV Azteca, Grupo Elektra, Banco Azteca, Totalplay, among others. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies to achieve rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.

About Grupo Vidanta

Founded in 1974 by the visionary leader of the tourism industry, Daniel Chávez Morán, Grupo Vidanta is the most important comprehensive developer of tourism services in Mexico and Latin America, specializing in building and operating luxury vacation destinations, luxury resort hotel brands, real estate, golf courses, luxury beach clubs, innovative experiences, and spectacular entertainment centers in Mexico.

The company's visionary approach to the development of luxury beach destinations makes dream vacations a reality in the most coveted places on the coast of Mexico-Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, and coming soon East Cape. Their portfolio of world-class brands and experiences include luxurious and award-winning resorts; SkyDream Parks Gondola, the world's first-ever gondola at a beach resort.

Grupo Vidanta also continues to pioneer innovative partnerships, including original collaborations such as Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, a permanent show located at Vidanta Riviera Maya and the only Cirque du Soleil theatrical and culinary experience in the world. Grupo Vidanta also has an ongoing relationship with Nicklaus Design and Greg Norman Golf Course Design to develop spectacular professional golf courses within Vidanta's different destinations. And the company is proud to host the 2022 -2024 PGA TOUR's Mexico Open at Vidanta, which is located at the award-winning Vidanta Vallarta Course at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta.

Grupo Vidanta's real estate division has built and sold more than 2,000 luxurious vacation homes and is responsible for developing the first privately built airport in Mexico, Mar de Cortés International Airport, in Puerto Peñasco.

Listed by Forbes, Expansión, and Great Place To Work as one of the best employers in Mexico, Grupo Vidanta maintains a solid commitment to its employees and the communities where it operates through its continuous mission dedicated to promoting social and environmental efforts, as recognized by such global authorities as EarthCheck, and through its non-profit foundations, the Vidanta Foundation and the Delia Morán Vidanta Foundation.

Visit or join the conversation on digital platforms with @Vidanta.

About the PGA TOUR

By showcasing the best golf players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires, and positively impacts our fans, partners, and communities worldwide. Headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, the PGA TOUR co-sanctions tournaments for the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, and PGA TOUR Canada. PGA TOUR members represent the world's top players, hailing from 28 countries and territories outside the United States (90 international members). The PGA TOUR has national broadcast distribution partnerships with CBS, NBC, and Golf Channel, and video streaming on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available in over 200 countries and territories in 27 languages through 43 local broadcasting partners, in addition to the PGA TOUR-powered digital streaming service GOLFTV. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit entities to maximize charitable donations, and to date, tournaments on all Tours have generated over $3.37 billion. Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR, the PGA TOUR app, and on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish, and Korean), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin, and LINE.

About the Mexican Golf Federation, A.C. (FMG)

The Mexican Golf Federation, A.C. (FMG) is the highest authority and technical body for the discipline of golf in the national territory, representing it in all its modalities and specialties. Founded in 1926 with the aim of unifying criteria to conduct national championships, today the FMG affiliates with more than 130 clubs and courses throughout Mexico, grouped into seven regional associations. Among its statutes, the following points stand out:

Promote the development of golf in Mexico.Ensure the observance of rules to the best of its fulfillment.Represent affiliated clubs before public and private institutions.Promote, regulate, authorize, and organize golf competitions within and outside the country.Authorize the participation of international players in competitions within the country.Uphold the principles of golf ethics. #WeAreAllFederation

Contacts:

Luciano Pascoe – ...

Veronica Muller – ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at