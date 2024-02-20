Time For Change Foundation's 22Nd Annual Awards Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Time for Change Foundation Celebrates 22nd Annual Awards Gala

Rising Like the Sun so Others Can Shine

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Time for Change Foundation (TFCF) will celebrate its 22nd Annual Awards Gala on Friday, April 19th, 2024, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Ontario, California. Since 2002, Time for Change Foundation has been empowering the disenfranchised and creating thriving communities. To date, they have helped over 3,800 women reach self-sufficiency and have reunited 320 children from foster care back with their mothers.TFCF's humble beginnings started with one 6-bed shelter and is currently operating in 19 locations throughout the state of California.“Stable housing is the most essential component of family reunification-- children need their mothers. As we provide them with that one missing piece, we are giving kids their moms back!” -- Vanessa Perez, Executive Director at Time for Change Foundation.Time for Change Foundation lifts women and children out of poverty by delivering innovative, cutting-edge services. The focus is to create self-sufficiency by elevating economic opportunities that work for those they serve.The 22nd Annual Awards Gala will highlight the successes of the women, and now men, that have emerged from homelessness, addiction, domestic violence, and incarceration and have become thriving community members.Along with highlighting the amazing accomplishments throughout its 22-year history, TFCF is acknowledging and celebrating other outstanding heroes who make daily contributions to our society.This year's honorees include Dawn Downs, Chief Nursing Officer at Symbiosis with the Businesswoman of the Year Award; Laurena Bolden, Chairwoman at San Manuel Band of Mission Indians with the Community Champion Award; Dr. Rita (Faridah) Ali, Founder of We 2 Matter with the Humanitarian Award; Rev. George Lamb, President/CEO at F.A.C.C.T with the Lifetime Achievement Award; Kellie Todd Griffin, Founder and CEO at CA Black Women's Collective with the Michelle Obama Courage Award; Pastor Craig Hadley from Paradox Church with the Nancy Varner Angel Award; Bobby Wagner, football player of the NFL with the Philanthropist of the Year Award; and Rialto ROTC with the Ramos Family Spirit of Compassion Award.Time for Change Foundation's 22nd Annual Awards Gala will take place on Friday, April 19th, 2024, at 6:00pm PST, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Ontario, California. To support the work of Time for Change Foundation, you can become a sponsor, make a donation, or purchase an ad in the event program book.To register for the event or to become a sponsor and increase your business' visibility in the community, please visit our website , or contact Florence White at (909) 886-2994 or by email at ....Time for Change Foundation's (TFCF) mission is to empower disenfranchised low-income individuals and families by building leadership through evidence-based programs and housing to create self-sufficiency and thriving communities. Time for Change Foundation is a beacon of light,“We call it Home, Others call it Hope.” We accept all forms of donations. To see how you can help make a difference visit us on the web at or call 909-886-2994.As a division of the Time for Change Foundation, the Black and Brown Opportunities for Profit (BBOP) Center is proud to support TFCF eliminate racial and gender systemic inequity by providing a protected environment where women entrepreneurs have access to what's needed to build, grow, and scale profitable businesses. The BBOP Center positively impacts and contributes to the goals of TFCF, which include building up communities through quality education and training programs, housing assistance, employment programs, political advocacy, civic engagement, effective family reunification programs, and so much more.

