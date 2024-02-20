Techmediabreaks - SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Tech Adopted By Premier Concierge Addiction Treatment Provider For At-Home Alcohol Treatment Program

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SOBRSafe (NASDAQ: SOBR) , providers of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, announced that

ALYST Health

has selected the SOBRsafe(TM) technology to use in its concierge addiction treatment services. ALYST offers the first and only at-home addiction-treatment program accredited by

the Joint Commission, which is the oldest and largest health care standards-setting body in the country. According to the announcement, ALYST has purchased a supply of SOBRsure(TM) alcohol-detection wristbands with plans to use them as a more flexible, humane fully at-home alcohol treatment program. ALYST company officials noted that conventional treatment centers and conventional monitoring methods don't always provide privacy or personalized treatment. With the addition of SOBRsure to its program, ALYST can move the point of care from the treatment center to the comfort and privacy of a client's home without sacrificing quality and while offering dignity and remote monitoring, which the company believes will empower recovery success.“We are honored to work with ALYST, a standard-bearer for behavioral health innovation,” said SOBRsafe chair and CEO Dave Gandini in the press release.“We both seek to optimize recovery outcomes by looking beyond the walls of traditional treatment.”

About

SOBR Safe Inc.



SOBRsafe offers an advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology that detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin - no breath, blood or urine sample is required. Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive, inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way. Enter SOBRsafe. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next-generation, passive-detection technology for the behavioral health, judicial and consumer markets, as well as for licensing and integration. The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for access control (SOBRcheck), wearable use (SOBRsure) and licensing/white labeling. SOBRsafe is

creating a culture of prevention and support. For more information about SOBRsafe, visit



