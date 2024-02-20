420 With CNW - Navy Expands Cannabis Waiver As Recruitment Nosedives

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Navy is changing its policy for recruits who

test positive for cannabis upon arriving at boot camp , choosing to grant waivers rather than dismiss them outright in light of the continuous difficulties the United States military faces in recruiting. Head of the Navy's personnel policy and plans unit, Rear Admiral James Waters,

explained

that if a recruit tests positive for cannabis and admits to using it, an assessment is done to make sure there are no underlying problems.

The adaptation aims to align with social laws and provide an opportunity for young people to acclimate to the Navy's culture during...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN