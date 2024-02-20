Investornewsbreaks Mountain Top Properties Inc. (MTPP) Capitalizing On 'Massive, Growing Opportunity' In Proptech Space

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mountain Top Properties (OTC: MTPP) , a diversified real estate holding company, secured debt capital commitments covering 70% of the acquisition and 100% of the construction costs for its Hamptons development projects.“MTPP recently partnered with On-Site Builder Construction Co. Inc. to acquire and develop projects in the Hamptons... Through its subsidiary Mountain Top Capital Fund I, MTPP aims to raise $75 million to renovate and remarket properties in the Hamptons, using $10 million to explore additional opportunities in the area. The estimated target return for each investment is 20-30% with an anticipated timeline of 15-18 months for each transaction. MTPP has additionally filed a Regulation A offering to raise up to $10 million through the issuance of common stock... Mountain Top Properties diversifies its portfolio through investments in property technology ('PropTech') and acquiring mixed-use real estate in the tri-state area,” a recent article reads.“This company is really focused on two main sectors, which are real estate/real property development and property technology,” said MTPP CEO Beau Kelley.“We see that the property technology side of things is really a massive, growing opportunity to be able to expedite finance and payment methods and shipping routes, and so many things we can help out from a logistics standpoint.”

To view the full article, visit

About Mountain Top Properties Inc.

Mountain Top Properties is a diversified real estate holding company that acquires, sells and operates assets through its wholly owned subsidiaries and limited partnerships. The company specializes in property management, property technology (“PropTech”) and real estate redevelopment. Mountain Top Properties was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Liverpool, New York, with offices in Sag Harbor, New York. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MTPP are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...