Investornewsbreaks Vstock Transfer Announces Sponsorship Of Upcoming ROTH Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vstock Transfer, a leading SEC-registered stock transfer firm known for its expertise in servicing private companies, IPOs and issuers listed on NYSE American, NASDAQ and OTC Markets, is sponsoring the 36th annual ROTH Conference. The conference is slated for March 17–19, 2024, in Dana Point, California. According to the announcement, the ROTH Conference has established a reputation for creating exclusive events that connect investors with private and public companies from diverse growth sectors, including consumer, technology and media, sustainability and industrial growth, agtech, energy, metals and mining, healthcare, services and insurance. The gathering includes both one-on-one and small-group meetings along with company presentations, analyst-selected fireside chats and industry panels; the event is also an ideal opportunity for networking, entertainment and athletic charity events. As a sponsor, Vstock Transfer will have an opportunity to showcasing its comprehensive range of services.“We are excited to sponsor the 36th annual ROTH Conference,” said VStock Transfer managing director Lisa Loew in the press release.“This event offers a unique chance for us to engage directly with the capital markets community and contribute to meaningful conversations around growth and innovation in the financial sector.”

About Vstock Transfer

Vstock Transfer is an SEC-registered stock transfer firm serving private companies, IPOs and issuers listed on NYSE American, NASDAQ and OTC markets. Vstock Transfer is owned and managed by attorneys and a team of professionals who have spent their careers working with issuers on all aspects of initial public offerings, follow-on public offerings, private placements, Reg A, proxy solicitations, DTC eligibility, SPACs, reverse mergers and stock transfers. For more information about the company, please visit .

