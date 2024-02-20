Miningnewsbreaks - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) Reports On Results From Comprehensive Exploration Campaign

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Appia Rare Earths & Uranium

(CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) , a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors, is releasing results from a comprehensive exploration campaign at its Brazil-based PCH IAC REE Project. The campaignis comprised of 47 reverse circulation (“RC”) holes and is part of Appia's 2023 drilling program at the Buriti REE Target. The announcement outlined the parameters of the target, which is open to the south, spanning approximately two km by 1.2 km. The average drill hole depth was 14 meters, with a total weighted average grade of 853 parts per million total rare earth oxide (“TREO”), 148 ppm cobalt oxide (“CoO”) and 67 ppm scandium oxide (“Sc2O3”) across all 47 drill holes. Company officials noted that APAAF has surpassed a milestone of more than 300 combined auger, reverse circulation and diamond drill holes to date and has commissioned SGS Canada to deliver an NI 43-101 technical report on the PCH Project in the coming weeks; that report will include a mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) on the Target IV and Buriti zones.

“There is significant potential in this newly identified REE mineralized zone,” said Appia Rare Earths & Uranium president Stephen Burega in the press release.“While the Buriti Zone has a completely different geological setting from the Target IV alkaline breccia to the north, we continue to see impressive REE results with the addition of significant scandium and cobalt values within the same drill holes. Drill holes PCH-RC-116 and PCH-RC-130, both remaining open at depth, highlight this potential. As previously reported, a standout among the analyses is hole PCH-RC-116, exhibiting mineralization averaging 2,109 ppm TREO, 272 ppm CoO, and 128 ppm Sc2O3 to a depth of 24 meters from surface.”

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade, critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston and Eastside properties. The company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.29 hectares (234,706.35 acres)

in Saskatchewan. The company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Project, which is 40,963.18 hectares in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. For more information about the company, please visit

