Alexandria Photo Week Draws 15,000 Visitors, Showcases City's Rich History, Photographic Talent

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The inaugural Alexandria Photo Week, held from February 1st to 10th, drew a remarkable 15,000 visitors, showcasing the city's vibrant photography scene and rich history to a diverse audience. Organized by Photopia under the auspices of several cultural institutions, the event took place across eight major cultural centers, including the Jesuit Cultural Center, B'sarya for Arts, and the French Institute.

Diverse Exhibits and Educational Programs

The week-long program offered a captivating blend of exhibitions, lectures, workshops, and portfolio reviews. Visitors explored various themes through captivating exhibits like“Sard: Stories from Alexandria and the Delta,” featuring the work of 47 photographers, and“Resilience – Stories of Women Inspiring Change,” showcasing award-winning photojournalism highlighting women's issues globally.

Alexandria Photo Week also marked the first time the World Press Photo and National Geographic Society held events in the city. Over 60 educational sessions, including lectures, workshops, and portfolio reviews, provided valuable learning opportunities for aspiring and established photographers.

The event also shed light on Alexandria's unique history and artistic heritage. The“Roman Story” exhibition, featuring photos by Hinar Sherif and Adel Essam, offered a thought-provoking glimpse into the city's past, while the“Badawy Archive” exhibition showcased over 350 original photographs and films dating back more than 80 years.

The late photographer Farouk Ibrahim was honored with a special exhibition titled“The Legend's Light Box,” showcasing 90 previously unseen photographs. The exhibition, organized with the support of the US Embassy in Cairo, provided a new perspective on Ibrahim's remarkable career.

Marwa Abou Leila, founder and managing director of Photopia, expressed her gratitude to the event's supporters and highlighted its impact:“Alexandria Photo Week was a unique experience, placing Egypt on the global cultural map and attracting specialists and general audiences alike. We look forward to building on this success in the years to come.”