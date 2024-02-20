Black History Month Transforming Culture At Leidos

(MENAFN- 3BL) Happy Black History Month! Every February we honor the achievements and history of Black Americans. This month-long celebration highlights the contributions of Black Americans to the United States ― from our ancestors who fought tirelessly for freedom and equality to those presently and tirelessly committed to advocacy and positive, meaningful change throughout our nation. We are inspired by the progress our nation has made, while fully acknowledging more work lies ahead.

At Leidos we pride ourselves on celebrating employees who embody our core values, advocate for inclusion and equity, expertly deliver for our customers, and commit to making Leidos a great place to work every day. This month, during the Black Engineer of the Year (BEYA) 38th Annual National Convention , we recognized 30 Leidos Modern-Day Technology Leader award winners, five Science Spectrum Trailblazer winners, and one recipient of the distinguished recognition of Career Achievement in Industry. These STEM innovators are making significant technological advances for our healthcare systems; enhancing national security; safeguarding air travel; and mentoring the next generation of leaders. Congratulations to all the Leidos award winners this year!

Black history in America recognizes achievements across the arts, industry, politics, and science. It takes tremendous perseverance, tenacity, and courage to transform culture, let alone a nation. As Frederick Douglass once said,“If there is no struggle, there is no progress.” That progress is vital to enabling and encouraging innovation, resiliency, and compassion, all of which are core to Leidos and our culture. At Leidos, we recognize the achievements and contributions of Black Americans in history not just during February each year, but throughout the year, as our own history makers drive innovative, transformational change.

Inclusion is all of us. Everyone. Every day.