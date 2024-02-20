CNH Attend FIRA 2024 Event For Agricultural Robots

(MENAFN- 3BL) New Holland , a brand of CNH , recently attended World FIRA , the international event for global leaders in agricultural robotics in Toulouse, France.

With connectivity, autonomous equipment and new technologies at the core of New Holland's strategy, the brand displayed some of its advanced solutions and met customers, dealers and startups. Whilst there, they showed the brand's investments in robotics and discussed future evolutions.

Taking place twice a year – in the US and in France – FIRA has become the world's leading ag robotics static and field demo event. New Holland has attended since it was first held, and this year sponsored the French edition , after supporting the US event a few months ago.

On the stand was the Stout Smart Cultivator , New Holland's software-controlled implement for tractors that uses cameras, AI and proprietary vision technology to distinguish crops from weeds. Once identified, the implement simultaneously cultivates crops and removes weeds with an accuracy of 99%, decreasing reliance on labor and chemical inputs while improving farming practices. CNH invested in the US-based company Stout Industrial, acquiring a 10% minority stake at the end of 2022.

New Holland's tractors were present in the event's demo zones , where visitors saw robots and tractors in action. One vineyard tractor and three specialty tractors together with a T5 utility tractor were displayed.

Attending and sponsoring this event is a testament to CNH's commitment to innovative products that promote a more sustainable future.