Sands, Sands China Listed As The Top Two Companies In The S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024 Casinos And Gaming Category

Sands received designation among the top 5% of overall S&P global ESG scores, while Sands China was the highest-scoring company in the casinos and gaming category, ranking among the top 1% of S&P global ESG scores. Sands and Sands China were among only seven companies in the casinos and gaming industry included in the 2024 yearbook, with 47 companies assessed, and Sands was the only U.S.-based company in the casinos and gaming category included in the yearbook.

The comprehensive annual overview of the state of corporate sustainability around the world is based on evaluation of ESG performance. More than 9,400 companies assessed for the 2023 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) were considered for inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024. Distinctions are calculated against the top-performing company in each industry, and exclusions applied thereafter. This year, only 759 companies made it into the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook.

Sands' inclusion in the yearbook is its latest recognition from the world's leading reputational benchmarks that assess ESG performance. Most recently, the company was again named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies in the news outlet's 2024 list of the most respected and reputable global businesses, marking its 10th appearance on the list.

This past December, Sands was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the fourth consecutive year and the DJSI North America Index for the eighth time. Sands China was named to the DJSI World and DJSI Asia Pacific indices for the second consecutive year. Also in December, Sands was recognized Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 .

“Our S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024 inclusion is another recognition of the positive impact we strive to achieve and the importance we place on methodical tracking to the industry's top standards for ESG performance as guideposts for our corporate responsibility work,” Katarina Tesarova, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer, said.“Being included this year is particularly meaningful as we work toward our 2025 ambitions – it recognizes our progress so far and provides endorsement of the solid path we have laid out.”

With the goal of achieving measured, ongoing ESG progress, Sands established 2021-2025 ambitions to invest $200 million in workforce development, contribute 150,000 volunteer hours to its communities and reduce carbon emissions by 17.5% by the end of the period, mapping to its People, Communities and Planet corporate responsibility pillars.

The company has already surpassed its target of 150,000 community service hours at the end of 2022 because of extensive support for pandemic-related initiatives, along with core Sands Cares volunteer efforts. The new 2025 target will be announced in Sands' next ESG report, to be published in spring 2024, along with updates on workforce development investments and carbon emissions reductions, which were on track to meet targets at the end of 2022.

