Farmers' Protest News: Punjab, Haryana High Court Says, 'Can't Use Tractor-Trolleys On Highways'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Punjab and Haryana High Court on February 20 censured the protesting farmers who are camping at the Shambhu border with hundreds of tractors. The court ruled that tractor trolleys can't be used on highways.“According to the Motor Vehicle Act, you can't use tractor trolleys on the highway. You are travelling from Amritsar to Delhi on trolleys,” the bench comprising acting chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Lapita Banerji said, underscoring that“everyone knows about rights but there are constitutional duties” as well. The bench also questioned the Punjab government for permitting such large assembly of farmers read: Farmers Protest Live Updates: 'Find solution together', Union Minister Arjun Munda appeals to maintain peaceThis verdict was given while a public interest litigation (PIL) hearing was taking place which was moved by advocate Uday Pratap Singh, a resident of Amravati Enclave, Panchkula. The petitioner pointed out that the road blockade had been causing inconvenience to residents and was also a hindrance to the movement of ambulances, school buses and pedestrians since February 13 read: Farmers to resume 'Delhi Chalo' protest on February 21| 5 updatesMeanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana governments submitted status reports on the situation on the ground during the hearing Pratap Singh sought directions to remove restrictions imposed by invoking Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. He also called for the suspension of mobile internet services and bulk SMS in several districts of Haryana, such as Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa, due to the farmers' agitation of farmers have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border in response to the 'Dilli Chalo' march that began on February 13. These protestors have put forward 10 demands including a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, the implementation of Swaminathan Commission's formula, full debt waiver for farmers, pension for farmers and labourers, and withdrawal of cases against farmers during the 2020-21 protest and more read: Farmer body rejects Centre's proposal on crop diversification, 5-year contract to procure 5 crops: What it saidMeanwhile, four rounds of talks of farmer leaders with the Centre have failed\\, even as the Union ministers met the farmers in Chandigarh in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann read: Farmers set to resume protest; agri minister Munda urges peaceMoreover, the court has fixed the next date of hearing for next week and has sought a report on the outcome of parleys with farmers by the adjourned date leader Sarwan Singh Pandher stressed that farmers should be permitted to proceed with their march on Wednesday.“The intention of the govt was very clear that they would not let us enter Delhi at any cost...If you don't want to find a solution through discussion with farmers then we should be allowed to march towards Delhi,\" reported ANIDelhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai,“If the government wants to make India a developed nation, it can't be done without increasing the income of farmers. The govt should take a decision on this soon,\" reported ANI.

