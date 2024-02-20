BBMP Property Tax Amendment Bill 2024: Good News For Bengaluru Property Owners, Penalty On Tax Dues Slashed By 50%

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed a taxpayer-friendly bill on February 20, offering significant relief to Bengaluru residents struggling with property tax burdens. The BBMP Amendment Bill 2024 reduces the penalty on outstanding dues by a whopping 50 per cent, potentially saving citizens a staggering ₹2,700 crore, according to a report by ANI Read | Karnataka govt mulls building flyovers on certain stretches of Bengaluru metroDeputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, championing the bill, highlighted its benefits for various segments of the city's population. An estimated 13-15 lakh individuals, including taxpayers, those outside the bracket, and partial taxpayers, stand to gain.

Also Read | Tata Group companies Air India and TASL to invest ₹2,300 crore in manufacturing, R&D hub in KarnatakaAdditionally, the bill prioritises social welfare by exempting government housing and slum dwellings from penalties, offering special rebates to underprivileged communities, and waiving interest on dues exceeding five years Read | Karnataka Budget 2024: Why brewery stocks will be in focus next week?Furthermore, the amendment streamlines the system by capping property tax penalties for residential and mixed-use properties at five years, regardless of the initial default duration. This move provides clarity and predictability for homeowners Read | Karnataka lost ₹59,000 crore due to unscientific GST implementation: CM Siddaramaiah slams CentreMinister Shivakumar emphasised the government's commitment to easing the burden on ordinary citizens, even acknowledging the financial impact on the state. This decision comes as a welcome reversal of the previous BJP government's policy, which had doubled penalties, causing significant hardship for many Read | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah joined by Tamil Nadu, Kerala in 'Chalo Delhi' protest against PM Modi govt | 10 things to knowOverall, the BBMP Amendment Bill 2024 marks a positive step towards making property tax regulations more manageable and equitable for Bengaluru residents.(With Inputs from ANI)

