Flash News: OKX Defi Platform Now Offers ETH Restaking For Enhanced Yield Opportunities

OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 20, 2024.

OKX DeFi Platform Now Offers ETH Restaking for Enhanced Yield Opportunities

OKX today announced that ETH restaking is now available on its Web3 DeFi platform. ETH restaking allows the staked Ethereum to be used as a security measure for other protocols beyond Ethereum, in return for fees and potential rewards. This mechanism leverages the staked ETH at the consensus layer, with the goal of expanding the utility and enhancing the security of Ethereum's staking infrastructure.

Through restaking, users can diversify their rewards and have the opportunity to enjoy enhanced yields on their ETH assets across multiple protocols like Renzo, EigenLayer and Puffer Finance.

The introduction of ETH restaking provides a more diversified and potentially higher-yielding staking experience for OKX DeFi users - enabling them to unlock the full potential of their ETH.

With over 3,000 staking products across 18+ chains, OKX DeFi offers a wide range of opportunities for users to enjoy enhanced APRs.

Note: Not all products are available in all regions.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3,

OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:



OKX Wallet : The world's most powerful and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX : A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur. Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx

