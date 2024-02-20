(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
The Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market is expected to generate USD 72.6 Billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 17.5 Billion in 2022. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 25%.
The research assesses market growth indicators, restraints, sales growth and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.
The demand for AI servers is driven by the necessity for high computational power to train complex neural networks and execute real-time inferencing tasks. The market for artificial intelligence servers will continue to grow at a rapid pace primarily to the growing acceptance of AI-driven solutions in various industries, as well as the growing complexity and scale of AI applications.
The growth in AI server demand is driven by advancements in hardware technologies, including specialized accelerators like GPUs, TPUs, and FPGAs, optimizing performance and accelerating AI workloads. The overall shipment of Artificial Intelligence servers worldwide is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing integration of AI technologies across various industries.
The increasing need for processing power and hardware specifically designed for AI tasks is driving market growth. To address the demand, cloud service providers, technology companies, and businesses worldwide are investing in AI server infrastructure, which contributes to progress in accelerators and hardware designs created especially for AI.
The emergence of GPU technology has been a major driver of the AI Server Industry's growth. Initially designed for graphics illustration, GPUs have developed into efficient accelerators for workloads related to AI and machine learning. GPUs are essential components for training complicated neural networks because of their superiority in handling matrix operations, which are essential in deep learning, and to their parallel processing capabilities.
Companies like NVIDIA, AMD, and others have been driving the constant advancement of GPU design, which has led to GPUs with increased computing capacity and unique features for AI applications. These developments allow for enhanced model complexity, quicker model training times, and better overall performance. As a result, in order to take advantage of the efficiency and speed provided by these developments, companies looking to implement AI applications are spending more and more in AI servers equipped with the most advanced GPUs.
Moreover, the need for AI servers with high-performance GPUs has increased due to the growth of AI workloads in a variety of industries, including healthcare, finance, and autonomous cars. As a result, the development of the industry is closely related to the continuous advancement of GPU technology, which is still a major factor.
Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market: Historic and Forecast (2019-2029)
Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Artificial Intelligence Server Market Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market: AI Semiconductor Market Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market: Regular & GPU Server market Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market: BOM Cost Comparison Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market: Chipset Sales & Comparison Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market: AI Servers Growth & China AI server Market Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market: Dashboard Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market: Market Value Assessment, 2019-2029 (USD Billion) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market: Market Volume Assessment, 2019-2029 (in Million Units) Average Price Analysis of Artificial Intelligence Server Globally Impact of COVID-19 on Artificial Intelligence Server Market Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Segmentation: By Server Type
Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market, By Server Type Overview Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By AI Data Server, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By AI Training Server, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By AI Inference Server, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By Other Server Types, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Segmentation: By AI Server Infrastructure
Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market, By AI Server Infrastructure Overview Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By Cloud, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By On-premise, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By Edge, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Segmentation: By Hardware Architecture Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market, By Hardware Architecture Overview
Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By GPU Servers, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By ASIC Servers, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By FPGA Servers, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By Other Server Architecture, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Segmentation: By End-use
Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market, By End-use Overview Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By IT & Telecommunication, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By Transportation and Automotive, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By BFSI, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By Retail and Ecommerce, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By Industrial Automation, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
Competitive Positioning
Companies' Product Positioning Market Position Matrix Market Share Analysis of Artificial Intelligence Server Market
Company Profiles
Nvidia Corporation Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Hewlett Packard Enterprise IBM Corporation Dell Technologies Inc. Fujitsu Limited ZTE Corporation Super Micro Computer, Inc. Inspur GUC
