NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Simpleview

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Simpleview that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release,“Simpleview and Ticketmaster Offer Unbeatable Ticketing Solution to DMOs,” issued February 20, 2024 over GlobeNewswire.

