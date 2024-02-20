Autogroup International Releases Final Batch Of Right-Hand Drive Dodge Challengers And Chevrolet Camaros

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Right-hand drive Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Right-hand drive Dodge Challenger

Autogroup International Logo

Autogroup International Releases Final Batch of V8 powered Right-Hand Drive Dodge Challengers and Chevrolet Camaros shipping to 40+ right-hand drive Countries

- Rob HillCOLOMBO, SRI LANKA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Autogroup International , the leading American SUV, Pickup Truck, and Muscle car right-hand drive conversion company with over 30 years of experience, has announced the release of the last batch of right-hand drive Dodge Challengers and Chevrolet Camaros. These iconic American muscle cars, equipped with powerful V8 engines, have now ceased production, making this the last chance for muscle car enthusiasts to own a brand-new Dodge Challenger or Chevrolet Camaro in right-hand drive.With a global reach, Autogroup International has converted over 4,500 vehicles to right-hand drive, exporting them to American car enthusiasts in 40+ countries, including India, Indonesia, Australia, the United Kingdom, and many countries across Africa and Asia. The company takes pride in its team of 175 skilled professionals who have successfully converted these American muscle cars to meet the standards and regulations of right-hand drive countries."We have been able to source very limited quantities of brand-new Dodge Challengers and Chevrolet Camaros which we convert to right-hand drive and ship worldwide," said Rob Hill, CEO of Autogroup International. "We have a few Dodge Challenger Hellcats, the Hennessey H1000 units, the stunning Camaro ZL1, and even a couple of the iconic Dodge Demon 170's available but they won't' last long."The release of the last batch of the iconic V8 petrol-powered right-hand drive Dodge Challengers and Chevrolet Camaros marks the end of an era for Autogroup International. Having converted hundreds of muscle cars over the years the last few brand-new vehicles in right-hand drive are sure to appreciate in value and be in huge demand.Company InformationAutogroup International, a globally recognized name in the automotive right-hand drive conversion industry, boasts a rich history and impressive capability that sets it apart. With over 30 years of experience, Autogroup International has established itself as a pioneer and leader in the right-hand drive conversion, armoring, and luxury vehicle interior business.The company's journey began in 1990 in Australia, where it has since grown exponentially both in size and reputation. Autogroup International's extensive experience and proven track record of having converted 4500+ American SUVs, Pickup Trucks, and Muscle Cars, exported to over 40 countries worldwide have enabled it to master the art of providing complex vehicle transformation solutions with a team of 175+ highly experienced engineers, designers, and production technicians.The company's success lies in its commitment to innovation, quality, a worldwide warranty, and customer satisfaction. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology along with ISO 9001:2015 Quality Assurance and homologation service, its team of highly skilled professionals ensures that all conversions are of the highest standard possible. The company's focus on continuous improvement has led it to develop proprietary processes that set industry benchmarks. Furthermore, Autogroup International's global reach allows it to offer these exceptional services on an international scale.

Autogroup International Factory Tour