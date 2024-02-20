(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Global Nuclear Fuel Market to reach a value of $19.51 billion by 2029 from $11.7 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2024-2029

Demand for nuclear continues to increase as the transition to clean energy gains momentum and energy security becomes of increasing importance. At the same time, uranium supply sits near a decade low, and geopolitical tensions continue to rewire global supply chains.

The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World) and 16 countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast.

Conventional demand for uranium remains extremely robust. Global nuclear capacity currently stands at ~394 Gwe from 437 operable reactors and there are currently 60 new reactors under construction in 18 countries. Nuclear power is no longer sitting on the sidelines of international energy and climate change conversations, it is increasingly being viewed as critical to global decarbonization and energy security.

While the strong demand outlook persisted in 2022, primary mine supply remained under pressure. Production out of Kazakhstan was impacted by ongoing supply chain issues related to COVID-19, as difficulties procuring materials resulted in delayed well-field development in 2021 (eight-to-ten-month lag between development and production).

In 2022, rising concerns around energy security motivated a record number of nuclear power plant restarts, extensions and new build announcements, all of which add incremental demand to the market forecast. Through 2035, uranium demand growth will be ~3.0% PA.

The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.

The report analyses the Nuclear Fuel Market by Value (USD Million)

The report presents the analysis of Nuclear Fuel Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the Nuclear Fuel Market by Fuel Type (Uranium Fuel, MO Nuclear Fuel).

The report analyses the Nuclear Fuel Market by Reactor Type (Boiling Water Reactor, Pressurized Water Reactor and Others).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by services, by mode of operation & by end users.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report. The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.



Invest in Nuclear Power Generation Plants Focus on Bringing Sustainability in the Nuclear Fuel Cycle

Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Nuclear Fuel Market

GDP Per Capita, By Country (2022)

Nuclear Electricity Production, By Region (1970-2021)

Global Electricity Production, By Source (2021)

Nuclear Generation, By Country (2021)

Uranium Resources, By Country (2021)

Uranium Production from Mines, By Country (2013-2022)

Largest Uranium-Producing Mines, (2022)

Uranium Production and Reactor Requirements, By Country (1945-2022)



Global Nuclear Fuel Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2019-2029 (USD Million & CAGR)

Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Nuclear Fuel Market

Global Nuclear Fuel Market Size, By Uranium Fuel, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Nuclear Fuel Market Size, By Mixed Oxide (MO) Nuclear Fuel, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Nuclear Fuel Market Size, By Boiling Water Reactor (BWR), By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)



Global Nuclear Fuel Market Size, By Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR), By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Nuclear Fuel Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Competitive Positioning Market Share of Prominent Companies

Areva S.A.

ARMZ Uranium Holding Company

Cameco Corp

China National Nuclear Corp

Eagle Plains Resources

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd

Japan, Oil, Gas and Metals National Company

Kazatomprom

Paladin Energy VattenFall Group

