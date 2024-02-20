Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Waldencast, And Chemours And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Waldencast Plc (NASDAQ: WALD), and The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Waldencast Plc (NASDAQ: WALD)

On April 25, 2023, Waldencast announced that it will be unable to file its 2022 annual report on time and will be postponing its fiscal year 2022 and fourth quarter earnings call due to an ongoing review of the Company's year-end 2022 financial statements. Specifically, the Company is conducting an analysis regarding certain accounting issues in connection with the sale of certain Obagi products for the Vietnam market.

On this news, the price of Waldencast shares declined by $0.57 per share, or approximately 6.20%, from $9.20 per share to close at $8.63 on April 25, 2023.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC)

On February 13, 2024, after the market closed, Chemours disclosed that it was postponing the release of its financial results and conference call related to its fourth quarter and full year 2023. The Company further clarified, stating that it was delaying its results because Chemours is“evaluating its internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2023 with respect to maintaining effective controls related to information and communications,” and because the Company's Audit Committee“needs additional time to complete a related internal review.”

On this news, Chemours' stock price fell as much as 12% during intraday trading on February 14, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

