(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Renovaro Biosciences Inc. ("Renovaro" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RENB) on behalf of Renovaro stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Renovaro has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On February 13, 2024, Hindenburg Research ("Hindenburg") published a short report on Renovaro, alleging, among other things, that in the months leading up to the vote on Renovaro's merger with GEDi Cube, "Renovaro enlisted stock promoters, including one previously sanctioned by the SEC, to hype up the GEDi deal and pump shares to retail investors."

Following publication of the Hindenburg report, Renovaro's stock price fell $1.44 per share, or 42.86%, to close at $1.92 per share on February 13, 2024, damaging investors.

