Bharti Airtel Elevates Customer Experience With Next-Generation Smart NOC

- Ajay Jain, Senior VP and Head of NOC at Bharti AirtelNEW DELHI, INDIA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bharti Airtel , in partnership with TIERONE , has successfully completed a business transformation project introducing the next-generation Smart NOC platform. This platform incorporates innovative features such as Proactive Services Monitoring, Single Pane of Glass , Automation Framework and an Analytical Control Tower.The digital journey has delivered the following quantifiable results:.40% improvement in Key Customer Experience SLA, enhancing overall service levels..50% enhancement in Operational Efficiency, streamlining troubleshooting processes for faster resolutions..200 basis points fault reduction through proactive monitoring, leading to few service requests..Increased service uptime and quality.Ajay Jain, Senior Vice President and Head of Network Operations Center at Bharti Airtel, said:“We have built a strong partnership with TIERONE that would allow us to accelerate our digital journey and progressively deliver quality of customer experience while adding new capabilities to reduce time taken to handle faults, enabling proactive resolution of service disruptions and automated resolution across network domains.”Paul Vedam, CEO at TIERONE, said:“Our cache based federated ecosystem, automated proactive service monitoring combined with a low-cost co-existence strategy allowed Airtel to leverage their existing assets and focus on delivering value to the end customers.”About Bharti AirtelBharti Airtel ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is also India's largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second largest mobile operator in Africa. It boasts a customer base of more than 500 million across 17 countries in South Asia and Africa. For more information about Bharti Airtel, visit .About TIERONE OSS Technologies Inc.TIERONE provides a patented customer portal software ecosystem purpose-built to address challenges faced by telecom service providers globally, driving enhanced service delivery and assurance capabilities. For more information about TIERONE, visit .

