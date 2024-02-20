Indian Restaurant Manager 'Killed' In UK; Suspect Due For Court Appearance

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Feb 21 (IANS) A 24-year-old man is due to appear in a UK court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of an Indian restaurant manager who was hit by a vehicle as he was cycling home from work last week.

Shazeb Khalid of no fixed address was arrested and charged with one count of murder on Tuesday, following an investigation by the police, and is due to appear at Reading Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Vignesh Raman, aged 38, was declared dead at the Royal Berkshire Hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on Addington Road in Reading on February 14.

Police said seven other men from Reading, aged between 20 and 48, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have all been released on bail.

"Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr. Raman, who are being supported by specially trained officers. We are continuing our investigation into the circumstances of his death, and arrests have now been made," Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin of Thames Valley Police's Major Crime Unit, said.

He also appealed to people with information on the case to get in touch with the police and added that there will be a visible police presence in the area as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, a fundraising page has been set up to help Raman's grieving family with repatriation costs, and funeral expenses.

Describing him as a "loving husband, dedicated son, and accomplished professional", the JustiGiving page said that Raman was "a committed restaurant manager at Vel, where he poured his heart and soul into his work, earning recognition for his exceptionally warm nature, customer service, and work ethics".

"His dream of reaching a senior management position in the hotel industry was within reach, with an exciting opportunity awaiting him at Hyatt Regency Mayfair London," the page, which hopes to raise 50,000 pounds to support Raman, read.

