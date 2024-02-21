               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Dollar Subdued Ahead Of Fed Minutes Setups On EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD


2/20/2024 9:11:47 PM

(MENAFN- DailyFX)

Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% 21% 6%
Weekly 52% -5% 20%
What does it mean for price action? Get My Guide USD/CAD FORECAST - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/CAD consolidated to the upside on Tuesday, further moving away from its 200-day simple moving average and trendline support near 1.3480. If gains gather momentum over the next few days, overhead resistance looms at 1.3545, followed by 1.3585. Above these levels, the spotlight will be on 1.3620.

Conversely, if prices pivot to the downside and head lower, the first floor to monitor is located at 1.3480. This area might offer stability for the pair during a retracement, but in the event of a breakdown, a rapid decline towards the 50-day simple moving average at 1.3415 could be imminent.

USD/CAD TECHNICAL CHART

USD/CAD Chart Created Using TradingView

