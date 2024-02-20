(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Liquid Measurement Systems Named Among Best Places to Work in Vermont 2024

LMS wins one of the Best Places to Work in Vermont for the 11th year. This award celebrates LMS's commitment to excellence and a positive workplace culture.

FAIRFAX, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Liquid Measurement Systems (LMS) proudly announces its recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in Vermont for the 11th year. This prestigious award, presented by VermontBiz and the Vermont Chamber of Commerce in partnership with VTSHRM, the Vermont Department of Commerce and Community Development, and the Workforce Research Group, celebrates LMS's commitment to excellence and a positive workplace culture.The Best Places to Work in Vermont program recognizes outstanding employers across three categories: Small, Medium, and Large Businesses. LMS has consistently set a high standard for employee satisfaction in the Small Business category, demonstrating a remarkable commitment to its team's well-being and development.“This award is a testament to our dedicated team and our efforts to foster an innovative and supportive work environment,” said Scott Fewell, CEO of Liquid Measurement Systems.“We are honored to be recognized among the top employers in Vermont and remain committed to maintaining a workplace where our employees can thrive.”The 2024 awards saw 22 new businesses added to the list, with LMS being one of the 10 businesses celebrated for appearing on the list for 10 years or more. This recognition highlights LMS's continuous investment in its people and its role in enhancing Vermont's economy and community.ABOUT LMSLMS is a growing company with a big mission: to deliver best-in-industry fuel measurement and management solutions for aerospace and defense applications. The company designs, develops, certifies, manufactures, and supports systems and components that meet technical requirements unique to the customer's application. Learn more at .# # #CONTACTGreg Maguire, General Counsel and Director of Business Strategy...802-309-5624

Elizabeth Sifuentes

AERPOWER Aviation Marketing

+1 480-479-2900

