SINGAPORE, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX ) business and Philippine Airlines (PAL) have announced a new agreement that will enable improved operational efficiency, an enhanced passenger experience, and streamlined communication and collaboration processes for the air operator.

Under the agreement, Collins Aerospace will implement the following solutions:

RTX and Philippine Airlines announce agreement to improve operations and enhance passenger experience.

Hermes Messaging

- a secure and reliable messaging platform designed to improve operational efficiency and reduce communication errors;



OpsCore Flight Tracking - a predictive operations management system that enables airlines to optimize their operations and reduce costs; and GlobalConnect

- a comprehensive data management and analysis platform that provides a comprehensive multimedia solution that integrates seamlessly with airlines' existing operations.

"This agreement will empower Philippine Airlines to improve operations, enhance the passenger experience, and drive growth," said Clotilde Enel-Rehel, executive director for Connectivity & Enablement Solutions at Collins Aerospace.

Using these solutions, Philippine Airlines will be able to streamline communication among its crew, ground staff, and other teams, monitor all aspects of its operations, and have access to real-time data to proactively identify and address issues to improve the passenger experience.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

